FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne has been named after a late Fort Wayne firefighter.

Family, friends, firefighters, police officers and local officials gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway.

Balliet died during a training exercise five years ago Tuesday – Sept. 27, 2017. The 19-year veteran, who also served as a reserve Allen County Sheriff’s officer and a deputy coroner for the county, was remembered at the time as a “a good firefighter” and “a good man.”

The Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway runs from Fire Station 1 at Main and Lafayette streets to Broadway.

“This special recognition of Eric’s service will benefit our community and will serve as a daily reminder of Eric’s service to his community, the sacrifice that our first responders are willing to make, and that success is dependent on perseverance and dedication to a mission,” said Fire Chief Eric Lahey.