FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne plans to widen and improve a stretch of Hillegas Road, and the public is invited to weigh in on the plans.

Hillegas Road from West State Boulevard to West Coliseum Boulevard will see:

  • an ADA compliant sidewalk and multi-use path within the corridor
  • urban street design with curb and gutter
  • drainage improvements with new storm sewers
  • green infrastructure
  • street lighting
  • urban landscaping

The project will be completed in two phases, in 2025 and 2027.

A public meeting will be held at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church at 2825 Hillegas Road on Thursday, April 21 from 6-7 p.m. It will also be shared on Facebook.

At the meeting, city officials will discuss the overview of the project, how they plan to keep closure during construction to a minimum, and the tentative timeline. There will be time for questions from the public.