FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne plans to widen and improve a stretch of Hillegas Road, and the public is invited to weigh in on the plans.

Hillegas Road from West State Boulevard to West Coliseum Boulevard will see:

an ADA compliant sidewalk and multi-use path within the corridor

urban street design with curb and gutter

drainage improvements with new storm sewers

green infrastructure

street lighting

urban landscaping

The project will be completed in two phases, in 2025 and 2027.

A public meeting will be held at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church at 2825 Hillegas Road on Thursday, April 21 from 6-7 p.m. It will also be shared on Facebook.

At the meeting, city officials will discuss the overview of the project, how they plan to keep closure during construction to a minimum, and the tentative timeline. There will be time for questions from the public.