FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne plans to widen and improve a stretch of Hillegas Road, and the public is invited to weigh in on the plans.
Hillegas Road from West State Boulevard to West Coliseum Boulevard will see:
- an ADA compliant sidewalk and multi-use path within the corridor
- urban street design with curb and gutter
- drainage improvements with new storm sewers
- green infrastructure
- street lighting
- urban landscaping
The project will be completed in two phases, in 2025 and 2027.
A public meeting will be held at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church at 2825 Hillegas Road on Thursday, April 21 from 6-7 p.m. It will also be shared on Facebook.
At the meeting, city officials will discuss the overview of the project, how they plan to keep closure during construction to a minimum, and the tentative timeline. There will be time for questions from the public.