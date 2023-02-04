FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months.

Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.

According to the release, the closure will last for three months. The construction is to improve drainage along the road.

Crews are installing more than 1,900 feet of storm water pipe, new inlets, and swales for upgrades that are made to improve drainage and increase capacity, the City said in the release.

Homes and businesses on that section of the road will still be able to get in and out, the release said.