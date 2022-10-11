FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A stretch of Bass Road involved in a multi-year year road improvement project will close to traffic on Monday, October 17 according to the Allen County Highway Department.

The stretch between Scott Road and Hadley Road will close until December of 2023 for bridge construction.

The bridge construction is part of a multi-million dollar upgrade to Bass Road from Hillegas Road in the east to Scott Road in the west. So far roundabouts have been added to several intersections as well as turn lanes, new curbs and other enhancements.

A trail that will connect multiple neighborhoods is also part of the project.