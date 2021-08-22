Street named in honor of civil rights leaders, community activists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Part of Douglas Street now honors a husband and wife team for the impact they had on the community.

The African and African American Historical Society paid tribute to Harold and Hana Stith Saturday afternoon. Hana Stith was one of the first Black teachers in Fort Wayne while Harold was a World War 2 Army veteran and entrepreneur. Together they co-founded the African and African American Historical Museum back in 2000.

Their daughter Robin Stith says there is no better street to honor them than Douglas Street.

“It’s such a great honor, and I know what Douglas Street has always meant to them,” said Stith, “The museum is on it too. It’s kind of like it’s the street in Fort Wayne that started them out as a couple and their progress to where they got to because of Douglas Street. So this is very important and it’s really, it’s really neat.”

The African and African American Historical Museum has been closed for the last year because of the pandemic but they’re looking to make a rebound. The Board is currently selling memberships for $60 to help restore the museum to its former glory. For more information, contact Condra Ridley at 260-580-0749.