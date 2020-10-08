‘Street Chef’ says he wants to be Fort Wayne’s next mayor

“Street Chef” Eddie Ribel announces his plan to run for mayor of Fort Wayne in 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The next election to pick a Fort Wayne mayor won’t take place until 2023, but that’s not stopping one resident from tossing his hat into the ring.

Eddie Ribel, who runs the “Street Chef” food truck, made his announcement Thursday at Promenade Park. Ribel says he’s getting a jump on the campaign early to tackle important issues facing Fort Wayne including challenges facing the south side and help for the homeless.

Among his plans are to bring A-list entertainment to the Three Rivers Festival and a pharmacy and other businesses to downtown.

As part of his announcement, Ribel provided free sandwiches to people in the park.