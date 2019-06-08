Stove fire forces evacuation at Preston Pointe at Inverness

FWFD was called to a fire at an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s southeast side early Saturday.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a southwest side apartment building were forced to evacuate their homes early Saturday morning after a person’s stove caught fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department Battalion Chief told WANE 15 the firefighters were called to 7978 Winston Lane around 12:40 a.m. on report of a fire. Crews arrived at the apartment complex at 12:45 a.m.

The Chief said the fire was declared under control at 12:51 a.m.

Authorities said the stove fire broke out inside a first-floor apartment. No one was injured. There were 3 people in the apartment at the time of the fire, they were able to get out before fire crews arrived.

WANE 15 was told residents were evacuated as a precaution, and that they’d be let back inside their apartments shortly. Apartment maintenance and an arson investigator will determine if the apartment that caught fire is still livable, or if the residents will be displaced. There was minimal fire, smoke, and water damage.

Only one apartment was impacted.