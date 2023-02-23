STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In the aftermath of storms rolling through northeast Indiana, Steuben County was experiencing the majority of the area’s power outages and damage Thursday.

Crews were working to repair damage along Maumee Street/ Highway 20.

Angola and Hamilton were among the cities hit hard by the damage.

Crews were working throughout the day to repair downed trees and power lines.

Customers with all three major power companies in the area were experiencing outages, including NIPSCO, I&M and Steuben REMC.

Trine University told WANE 15 power is out at academic buildings on campus, and in-person classes were canceled.

WANE 15 has a crew in the area to provide updates.