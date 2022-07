A power outage related to storms affected parts of Fort Wayne on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Strong storms knocked out power in parts of Fort Wayne Tuesday morning. The Indiana Michigan Power outage map shows several hundred customers without electricity.

More than 400 are shown without power in an area near Hillegas Road north of State Boulevard. Another small outage is reported just west of New Haven.

I&M is still assessing when power might be restored.

Also, there are reports of pooling water on roads making travel dangerous in place.