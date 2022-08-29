A tree was brought down on Buell Drive on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area.

More than 2,700 were without power in and around Huntertown, according to a Northeastern REMC outage map.

Around Warsaw, more than 1,600 are without power, KREMC reports.

Indiana Michigan Power reported around 1,000 customers without power in southwest Fort Wayne.

In Huntington County, more than 500 were without power, according to an Duke Energy outage map.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team was tracking winds at 50-60 mph.