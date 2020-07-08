Storm leaves thousands without power in Fort Wayne

A tree fell on an SUV on St. Mary’s Avenue in Fort Wayne on July 8,, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A strong storm rolled through Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon causing several thousand I&M customers to lose power. An I&M outage map shows an area in north central Fort Wayne just south of West State Boulevard and north of West Jefferson Boulevard. I&M has an 8 p.m. estimated time of restoration.

It’s not clear specifically what caused the outage, however WANE 15 is aware of a tree that fell on a car in the 1300 block of St. Mary’s Avenue and some streets in the area were flooded. It’s not known if anyone was injured.

There is also a smaller outage affecting less than 100 customers in the Hoagland-Masterson area of Fort Wayne.