More than 1,300 I&M customers still without power after morning storm; Expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday morning’s storm has left more than 1,300 Allen County residents without power into the evening, and Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) said that some customers can expect to be without power until Thursday evening.

According to the Indiana Michigan Power outage map just before 9 p.m., about 250 of those customers are located south of downtown Fort Wayne, where the bulk of the storm damage is.

Three different severe storm systems over the past three days have caused more than 39,000 I&M customers to lose power. The first storm Monday/Tuesday caused 17,000 customers to lose power, the second wave Tuesday into Wednesday affected 27,000 customers at peak, and the third storm Wednesday afternoon peaked at 39,000 customer outages.

Damage from Wednesday’s storms included 29 broken poles, 17 damaged transformers and 20 broken pole crossarms in I&M coverage area.

To prepare for Wednesday evening and early Thursday’s storm, I&M said 1,000 workers are in place to respond and restore any additional outages with the assistance of I&M’s sister companies.

I&M said it is prioritizing restoring power to those affected by the first round of storms, while working to assess damage, respond to hazards/downed wires, and begin restoring power from the new outages.

Customers are encouraged to use the Indiana Michigan Power app to report and monitor the status of any outage affecting your home or business here.