FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Delores “Dee” Mosley knows the pain of gun violence.

Earlier this week, Mosley brought her daughter, 16-year-old Labreshia Hobbs, home from the hospital on hospice. Home is where she died after being shot in the head July 6 in her own backyard.

Friday, Mosley brought her family, including her six surviving children, to the Allen County Courthouse for a “Stop the Gun Violence” rally.

At a Stop The Gun VIolence rally at the downtown courthouse, the family of Labreshia Hobbs, who died this week after being shot July 6, remembered her in chalk.

“Potentially we were hoping for the best. Hoping for her to come home and everything, but it took a turn for the worst,” Mosley said as her family chalked “Bri Bri” on to the walkways along with “stop the violence.”

“We had planned two weeks ago to try to have a “Stop the Gun Violence Rally” and somehow she passed,” Mosley told WANE 15. ” She passed Tuesday morning.”

Police discovered Hobbs’ body on the morning of July 6 in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle after responding to a report of a “problem unknown.” She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, they arrested Elaysha Underwood, also 16, for the shooting. Investigators believe Hobbs was left lying in the yard for nine hours before help arrived.

Mosley says she doesn’t have guns in her house.

“I really don’t allow my kids to play even with water guns as far as that. I just don’t feel like it’s safe even, say as a parent for a 16-year-old to have a gun in house. Did you know she had it? Did you know she didn’t have it? Or why did she even have one,” Mosley asked on the courthouse green.

“I think it’s more the parent’s fault. If you didn’t know what she was doing, you shouldn’t have had a gun in your possession at all,” Mosley continued. “There’s plenty of things to do. You can go out skating, something other than worrying about carrying a gun and shooting each other.”

Underwood has a court hearing Sept. 12 to set a trial date, according to court documents, with another court hearing on Oct. 17.