STOP! Fort Wayne is in need of crossing guards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking to help students get to school safely? The City of Fort Wayne is short a number of cross guards and is calling on the public to apply.

Duties and responsibilities include:

Supervises children at busy crossing intersections;

Familiarizes self with intersections;

Reports irregularities to supervisor, i.e., broken stop lights, torn down stop signs;

Supplies safety and supervision to young children

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand and walk. They will also be frequently exposed to inclement weather with severe outdoor weather conditions often present. If chosen, employees will be paid $13.23 per hour.

All applications for currently posted positions must be submitted online.