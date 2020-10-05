Stoner’s Funstore readies for Halloween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Stoner’s Funstore has been serving Fort Wayne since 1949 with gag gifts, magic tricks, and of course costumes.

This year they have face masks designed to be worn as, or with a costume to practice healthy habits during the pandemic. So far the pandemic has led to a slow start for those seeking costumes this October.

“It’s slower than normal. I think everyone is holding off until they know definitely when their party is or get together is. No large ones, generally pretty smaller scale,” says Kevin Stoner.

Costumes this year will also have to get more creative to have a face mask and be comfortable.

“Probably more comfort then adding a mask that kind of ties it together,” explains Stoner, “Pop on a wig that will match or fill in with the mask or maybe put the fangs that mask represents underneath it, so that when you did lower it when you were outside, that you have them in.”

Stoner adds they anticipate 20s costumes are making a comeback this year as the roaring 20s started 100 years ago. Stoner’s also offers costume rentals that you can pick up in-store or do curbside service.