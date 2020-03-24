Stocking up on food leaves freezers out of stock

The sudden demand for freezers is likely tied to the long lines at grocery stores: people are stocking up on frozen food and buying in bulk. (Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As people load up on groceries, clearing store shelves, another product has disappeared: freezers. Appliance stores around the area have seen their inventory of the appliances completely wiped out.

WANE 15 called and checked with several stores, both big and small across the area Tuesday only to find the same result every time. Freezers are sold out in a trend that appears to have been in sidestep with the increased grocery shopping.

A worker from Elwood’s Appliances on Lower Huntington Road told WANE 15 the business has been getting more than 100 calls a day from people looking for freezers. He didn’t expect the stock to get caught up until May.

There were a couple of freezers at Stucky Brothers’s warehouse as of Tuesday afternoon, but there were not any of the appliances on the store’s floor.

The story is the same for the ‘big box’ stores as workers at two Lowe’s locations and a Menard’s store confirmed that their entire supplies were sold out and additional freezers were on back order.

For those planning on visiting stores to hunt down a freezer, it’s worth noting that many of the stores have adjusted hours ahead of Indiana’s Stay-At-Home order.