Stitching happiness in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During the winter holiday season, a Fort Wayne woman is making it her mission to spread cheer one stitch at a time. However, this isn’t out of the ordinary for 87-year-old Delores Daughtery.

“I started all of this when I lost my husband and I wanted to something to help or do good in this world,” says Delores.

That was 15 years ago, since then Delores’s living room has been consistently filled with hats and teddy bears.

“I was working with RSVP retired senior citizens, and then they got me into the bears because they thought it would be nice to have bears that they could give to children that didn’t have much. Or, the police men would carry them in the cars, and when they run into a stress crisis thing, they give to the children to hug.”

Delores says the hats are donated in part of the Coats for Kids campaign. 150 hats are ready to be donated, and 50 bears taken to wherever they’re needed. However, in the 15 years she’s been making the items, her totals exceed that.

“Bears, getting close to 500, and hats more than that. But I like to sit in the evening and watch TV, I’ve got to have my hands busy.”

Each hat takes her 2 hours to crochet, bears take about 3 hours, which includes cutting out the pattern, sewing, stuffing, and drawing on faces.

“As long as I’m healthy enough to do it, I’ll do it.”

When Delores first started some of the materials were donated. Now, most of the supplies she purchases herself, or family members help her out.

“Well, I have an inkling they might kind of love me.”

Delores says she’s run out of materials to make any more for now, but once gets more coupons, she’ll start back up again.