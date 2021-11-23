Still shopping for Thanksgiving dinner ingredients? We checked supplies around Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over the last few weeks, there’s been a lot of buzz around supply-chain challenges leading to potential Thanksgiving food shortages.

However, on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said families can rest easy.

“Grocery stores are well stocked with Turkey and everything else you need for Thanksgiving,” said Biden. “The major retailers I mentioned are have confirmed that their shelves we will be stocked in stores this holiday season.”

With just two days until Thanksgiving, what do the shelves in Fort Wayne look like? To find out they were as well-stocked as the president says they should be, WANE 15 took a trip to four local grocery stores.

It turns out, for the most part, he was right.

The most common item missing from shelves were mini marshmallows. Depending on what store you’re shopping at, you may also have a hard time finding pie fillings and brown sugar. Sugar, flour, salt, evaporated milk and vanilla were all well-stocked.

Despite the anticipation of a turkey shortage, all four stores had plenty to choose from. Hams, though, were significantly less plentiful.

Shoppers should not have any trouble find the produce they’re looking for. Popular ingredients for traditional Thanksgiving dishes like carrots, celery, onions and potatoes were stocked up at all four stores.

All four stores were low on eggs.

As for canned and packaged products, how easily shoppers will find what they need for Thanksgiving dinner depends on the store. While some stores had a plethora of chicken broth, others were completely wiped out. The same story goes for cream of mushroom soup.

To avoid any headaches, experts urge shoppers to stay flexible with their dinner plans. Shoppers who can’t find an item at one store might have better luck at another, experts say.