Still, missing a stimulus check? Here’s how to claim it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re missing one or more stimulus check payments, there’s still time to claim the money. However, the deadline is fast approaching.

“It’s an issue that is not as big as some people may think but it’s still an issue,”

“There is a small number of people who have not received their stimulus payments, ” IRS spokesperson Luis Garcia said. “We ask that they be patient with us and also be persistent in contacting us.”

So far most Americans have received three stimulus checks since the pandemic started. However, there are some Hoosiers who are either missing a check or have not received one or all of the checks.

The IRS urges individuals who still have not received their stimulus checks or received less than they anticipated to file a federal tax return to claim it. When filing the tax return they would need to file the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Garcia says by filing a Recovery Rebate Credit you can reconcile what you lost. Then you will receive the money when you get your tax return.

If you are on Social Security and don’t normally file a tax return, officials say it might be wise to file one to help get your information to the IRS.

“We understand the frustration of the taxpayers and even those who aren’t taxpayers who haven’t filed but are expecting a stimulus payment and have not received it,” Garcia said. “However, we are limited by the resources we have and we just encourage people to be persistent and keep calling the IRS at the 800 number.”

The IRS number to call regarding your stimulus check is 800-829-1040. When you call it will be an automated message that will ask you questions and then direct you to a person of the IRS.

Officials say the quickest way to receive the money is by requesting that you get a direct deposit instead of a paper check in the mail. You can track your refund here.

This year the deadline to file has been pushed from the traditional April 15 tax day to May 17.