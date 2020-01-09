Steuben sheriff’s deputy struck by pickup while directing traffic

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police say driver fatigue and inattention were factors in two crashes Thursday morning in Fremont. One of those crashes involved a chief deputy with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

The first crash took place at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a Ford Explorer and a semi collided head-on near the intersection of State Road 120 and CR 175 W. Investigators determined the driver of the Explorer was headed west when the driver, identified as Fernando Fernandez-Perez, 39, of Angola, crossed the center line into the path of the semi. Fernandez-Perez sustained minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

It’s believed driver fatigue played a part in Fernando-Perez crossing the center line.

The second incident took place after 9 a.m. near the crash site when Chief Deputy Mike Meeks was struck by a pickup truck while assisting with traffic control. It was was determined the pickup driver, identified as Gary Todd Thompson of Middleton, Indiana, wasn’t paying attention at the time of the crash. He was not injured. Chief Deputy Meeks sustained minor injuries and was checked out at the scene and released.

Thompson was cited for disregarding a traffic control officer.