K-9 Abe (Photo provided by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office)

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office mourned the loss of Abe, a Deputy K-9 with the department.

Abe passed away Thursday while at home, according to the department.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said Abe was a 7-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix who served the department for five years alongside Sgt. Alex Harris.

The department said Abe’s services will be “sorely missed.”