ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.
The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
Welcome Center improvements include:
- All new parking lot
- Safer, expanded access to the facility and services
- Separated parking for passenger vehicles and trucks
- Approximately three times the capacity of the original lot with a total of 90 parking spots
- A new private restroom facility with four individual locking units that include showers and toilets
- New sidewalks fronting each parking lot and the Welcome Center
- New general and safety lighting for all parking lots and buildings
- Renovated interstate entrance and exit ramps
- New site and lot drainage
- A new garbage and recycling containment stockade