Steuben County fire crews battle fire at plastic renewal company

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) — Fire crews in Steuben County are working to put out a fire at a plastic renewal company Friday evening.

Details are few at this time but dispatch confirmed that the Ashley Fire Department is still on the scene battling the fire as of 7:30 p.m.

The fire is located near the intersection of 800 S and I-69 in Steuben County. Initial reports show that the fire is at Brightmark Energy, LLC.

Brightmark is a renewal facility in Ashley that takes plastics typically thrown away and turns them into wax and fuel.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.



Photo courtesy of Mike and LeeAnne Foulk Pictures sent to WANE 15 via Report It

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.