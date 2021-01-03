Steuben County establishes warming centers amidst power outages

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Emergency Management has reached out to local communities to establish temporary warming centers because of the wide-scale power outages and near freezing temperatures across the county.
All local warming centers will be open until 10 p.m. this evening. Social distancing and masks are required.
Below is the list of warming center locations:
Angola Wal Mart
2016 N. Wayne St.
Warming Center Normal Business Hours until 10:00 PM
Angola Rural King
1501 N. Wayne Street
Warming Center Normal Business Hours Until 9:00 PM
Ashley Community Center
500 S. Gonser. St
Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM Must Call Ashley Officer on duty to Open Doors.
Hamilton Town Hall Vestibule
7750 S. Wayne St.
Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM
Metz Fire Department
2105 S 800 E
Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM
Orland Fire Department
6305 N. SR 327 Orland, IN
Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM
Salem Center Fire Department
8404 W. 500 S
Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM
Fremont Fire Department
100 Spring Street, Fremont IN
Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM
Anyone with questions can contact the Steuben County Emergency Management at (260) 668-1000 ext. 3400.
