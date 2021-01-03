Steuben County establishes warming centers amidst power outages

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Emergency Management has reached out to local communities to establish temporary warming centers because of the wide-scale power outages and near freezing temperatures across the county.

All local warming centers will be open until 10 p.m. this evening. Social distancing and masks are required.

Below is the list of warming center locations:

Angola Wal Mart

2016 N. Wayne St.

Warming Center Normal Business Hours until 10:00 PM

Angola Rural King

1501 N. Wayne Street

Warming Center Normal Business Hours Until 9:00 PM

Ashley Community Center

500 S. Gonser. St

Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM Must Call Ashley Officer on duty to Open Doors.

Hamilton Town Hall Vestibule

7750 S. Wayne St.

Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM

Metz Fire Department

2105 S 800 E

Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM

Orland Fire Department

6305 N. SR 327 Orland, IN

Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM

Salem Center Fire Department

8404 W. 500 S

Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM

Fremont Fire Department

100 Spring Street, Fremont IN

Warming Center Open until 10:00 PM

Anyone with questions can contact the Steuben County Emergency Management at (260) 668-1000 ext. 3400.

For current NIPSCO customer outages, click here.