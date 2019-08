STEUBEN CO., (WANE) Officials are having problems with their 911 calling system. The county has issued various numbers for residents to contact them if needed.

The numbers effected are: (260) 665-3131 and (260) 665-5521. To reach the call center for these types of issues dial: (260) 668-1000 and enter any of the following extensions: 4000, 4010, 4030 or 4040.

The communication’s center is working with providers to fix the problem as soon as possible.