Steuben Co. stolen vehicle report ends in crash, driver seriously injured

STEUBEN Co., Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a vehicle theft, pursuit, and crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6800 hundred block of North Old US 27, near rural Jamestown Township, for a reported vehicle theft that recently happened. Someone reported a gray 2010 Chevy Equinox had been stolen.

Police said while responding to the vehicle theft, a deputy saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on SR 120, near CR 100 East. The deputy caught up with the vehicle near VanGuilder Road. They confirmed it was the stolen Equinox.

A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver took off, with a chase ensuing on SR 120. Police said Indiana State Police assisted by deploying stopsticks near Snow Lake Lane 800. The stopsticks deflated all four tires, but the vehicle continued to travel westbound on SR 120 at a high rate of speed.

Near CR 700 N, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a small embankment. This caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times. The woman driving the vehicle was ejected.

Police identified her as 27-year-old Autumn Deck, of Osseo, MI. She was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Indiana State Police are continuing the investigation. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said it believes drug use is a factor. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the original incident.