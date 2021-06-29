Steuben Co. Sheriff warns of phone scam targeting residents

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting residents.

The office said in a Facebook post that the Magistrate’s Office said residents have received telephone calls claiming to be from the Magistrate’s Office asking for personal identifying information.

“These calls are a scam attempt and not legitimate,” the office said. “Neither the Steuben County Magistrate nor anyone else at the Steuben County Courthouse would ever contact citizens by telephone asking for personal information.”

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to never give out any personal identifying and/or banking information over the phone, especially if the telephone call was unsolicited.