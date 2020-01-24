Steuben Co man dies while ice fishing

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County coroner tells WANE 15 a man was ice fishing, when he collapsed on top of the ice. He later died at a hospital.

The sheriff’s department responded to the North Snow Bay area of Snow Lake around 5:00 p.m. Monday and found 19-year-old Lance Lennen unresponsive with a faint pulse and began CPR immediately, KPC News says.

The Steuben County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was not due to foul play or drowning. Autopsy results are pending.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Lance Lennen fell through the ice