Steuben Co man dead after falling through ice, coroner says; details unclear

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff told KPC News that a Snow Lake man died after falling through the ice while fishing Monday, though his cause of death is unclear.

The sheriff’s department responded to the North Snow Bay area of Snow Lake around 5:00 p.m. and found 19-year-old Lance Lennen unresponsive with a faint pulse and began CPR immediately, KPC News says.

He was taken to an area hospital soon after but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Steuben County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was not due to foul play or drowning.

