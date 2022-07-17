FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Travel back to colonial times Sunday at the Old Fort.

Organizers of the event gave us a hint of what to expect.

The east coast was in open revolt in 1775. But what was happening on the frontier? Take a trip to Post Miami, under British control since 1760.

Witness what it was like to live in a British trading post. Watch as merchants trade their wares while the British army keeps a close eye out for any rebels.

Demonstrations include a glimpse into military and merchant life, cooking, artisans, and weapons of the time period.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.