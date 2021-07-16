Stellhorn Village Community recycling drop-off location permanently closing Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday is the last day that Allen County Residents will be able to recycle at Stellhorn Village, located at 4530 Maplecrest Road, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) announced.

The Community Recycling Drop-Off Site is closing due to a decision made by Lee & Associates, the property management group for the facility.

ACDEM oversees the operation of six sites throughout the county that are available to all residents, especially those who do not have access to curbside recycling. The department said it is working to find a new location in the area of the site to continue the service.

The following recycling drop-off sites remain open to the public:

Leo-Cedarville, located at 14701 Schwartz Rd

Byron Health Center, located at 12101 Lima Rd

Little River Wetlands Project, located at 5000 Smith Rd

Kroger Southgate Plaza, located at 281 Pettit Ave

Hours for all sites are Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recycling is also available in Monroeville (110 ½ W. South St.) and Republic Services (2509 E. Pontiac St.). Hours varying from those listed above. For more information, visit acwastewatcher.org.