Driver killed in crash with SUV; Stellhorn Road closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Stellhorn Road in northeast Fort Wayne Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called around 10:15 a.m. to the intersection of Stellhorn Road and Woodway Drive, between Reed and Maplecrest roads, on a report of a crash with injuries. There, a motorcycle and a white SUV collided.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was “driving at a high rated speed, weaving in and out of traffic.” The driver of the SUV did not see the motorcycle and crossed over in the motorcycle’s path, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken away in critical condition but died a short time later.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.

Officers closed Stellhorn in both directions. The scene was cordoned off with police tape.