Stellhorn Rd. bridge over I-469 to close for construction until mid-August

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that the Stellhorn Road bridge over I-469 will be closed beginning on or after May 17 for bridge construction.

The work is scheduled to last until mid-August, INDOT said. Schedules are subject to change and all work is weather-dependent.

During the closure, drivers are asked to use the posted detour of Maysville Road, Irving Road and Ricker Road. Access to homes in the area will be maintained during the closure.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.

