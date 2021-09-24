Steering wheel locks up on curve before truck hits tree; driver injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was left with cuts on his face Friday when his truck’s steering wheel locked up before he crashed into a tree.

Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 1000 block of C.R. 61 on reports of a crash.

Responding DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a dark green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Adam Selman, 31, was traveling northbound on C.R. 61 going around a curve when he claims the steering wheel locked up. The truck then went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Selman was treated at the scene for face lacerations. He was then cleared and given a ride away from the scene, the department said.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.