Steering wheel locks up on curve before truck hits tree; driver injured

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was left with cuts on his face Friday when his truck’s steering wheel locked up before he crashed into a tree.

Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 1000 block of C.R. 61 on reports of a crash.

Responding DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a dark green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Adam Selman, 31, was traveling northbound on C.R. 61 going around a curve when he claims the steering wheel locked up. The truck then went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Selman was treated at the scene for face lacerations. He was then cleared and given a ride away from the scene, the department said.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss