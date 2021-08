ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — August 1 marks the start of National Farmer’s Market Week and Steele Farms is getting in on the action.

The farm hosted a Flowers and Farmer’s Market event at their business, located at 5525 W 200 N near Decatur. Around 20 vendors were onsite selling a wide variety of products from fresh produce to women’s and children’s boutique clothing and even self-care products.

Plus, extending You-Pick hours at their flower patch.

The event runs until 7 p.m..