Steel Dynamics to pay $475,000 penalty, reduce air pollution as part of EPA settlement

CHICAGO (WANE) Steel Dynamics, Inc. will spend $3 million to upgrade air pollution control equipment at its facilities in Butler, Indiana as part of a settlement announced by the EPA involving alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

According to a news release issued by the EPA Tuesday morning, it’s alleged that multiple violations were found by the EPA during an inspection and record review of Steel Dynamics’ Iron Dynamics Division and Flat Roll Division plants in Butler.

The violations included a failure to capture all emissions from three ladle metallurgical stations and route them to a baghouse, as required by the company’s Title V operating permit. The failure to control those emissions resulted in excess emissions of particulate matter which contains microscopic solids that are so small that they can be inhaled and can cause serious health problems according to the EPA.

As part of the settlement, Steel Dynamics has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $475,000 which will be split evenly between the state of Indiana and the U.S. government. The company will also upgrade the capture and control of emissions by building a new or expanded baghouse which will put the particulate matter emissions in compliance with the Clean Air Act.