FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Electric Works project at the former General Electric complex in Fort Wayne announced Monday that Steel Dynamics will become one of its tenants.

According to a news release from Electric Works, Steel Dynamics will occupy space in Building 19.

“Since our founding in 1993, our leadership team has been deeply committed to our community and to our people,” stated Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics. “At Electric Works, we will be part of a bold economic development initiative that provides the right place to attract and develop talent with the drive, innovation, and dedication that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance.”

Steel Dynamics’ steel fabrication business, New Millennium Building Systems, will be the primary occupant and will be adding new engineering technology positions and relocating existing positions from the company’s other locations throughout the United States. New Millennium Building Systems plans to occupy the space at Electric Works in the first quarter of 2023.

Electric Works has been years in the making and involves the redevelopment and reuse of the former General Electric campus, the first phase of Electric Works includes more than 700,000 square feet of space and offers office, innovation, education, healthcare, retail, entertainment, and community uses to create new opportunities for inclusive economic growth