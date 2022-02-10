FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Steel Dynamics is looking to add 200 more workers to the more than 10,000 it currently employs at its various companies.

The company is the fourth largest steel producer in the United States.

Workers are needed at its Butler Division steel mill and New Millennium Building Systems in Butler; Superior Aluminum Alloys and SDI LaFarga Copperworks in New Haven; the Structural & Rail Division steel mill in Columbia City; and at other locations in northeast Indiana at OmniSource.

The company says prospective employees can look forward to industry-leading wages, world-class benefits—including annual profit sharing, robust bonus systems, up to a 50% 401k match, stock ownership for all employees, educational assistance for employees and their children, comprehensive health insurance, and paid vacations and holidays.

“We’re looking to add 200 new members to the SDI family. We’re honored to have the opportunity to hire more of the hard-working people of Northeast Indiana. They have been the key to our success, and have made our company a great place to work. SDI is committed to providing opportunities that for many of us, have indeed been life-changing” said Chris Graham, a Fort Wayne native and Senior Vice President of Steel Dynamics’ Long Products Steel Group.

Applications are being accepted now. Those interested can submit their application at www.careers.steeldynamics.com.