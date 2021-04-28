Steel Dynamics, Inc. wins award for partnership with Ivy Tech

Steel Dynamics, Inc. wins their highest partnership award for long-term partnership with Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw (Photo courtesy of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During an annual conference on April 27, the American Technical Education Association, in conjunction with the National Technical Honor Society, awarded Steel Dynamics, Inc. their highest partnership award: The Silver Star of Excellence Award.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. was nominated by Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw for the award because of their long-term partnership.

“We are honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Jeff Hansen, Vice President of Safety, Human Resources & Sustainability at Steel Dynamics, Inc. “Our organization is committed to providing opportunities to enhance the capabilities of our team members. We are fortunate to have developed a terrific partnership with Ivy Tech that allows for many in our company as well as our community to thrive and grow.”

Steel Dynamics, Inc. works closely with Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science, the press release said. The company has donated funding for the construction of The Keith E. Busse Steel Dynamics, Inc. Technology Center and provided funds to equip the Industrial Technology Educational Laboratories.

More recently Steel Dynamics, Inc. established an apprenticeship program and sponsored the training of incumbent workers in manufacturing. They’ve enrolled multiple cohorts of students in the program, with the first cohort graduating in May 2020, the press release said.

“Over a two-year period, incumbent workers become students and apprentices, and [Steel Dynamics, Inc.] technical experts serve as mentors. The students are enrolled in specialized coursework at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne,” Ivy Tech said. “The program is a true collaboration with each party providing academic advising and academic support outside the classroom.”