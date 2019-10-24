Stay safe this Halloween with tips from Indiana State Police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Just in time for Halloween, the Indiana State Police want to remind Hoosiers of ways to stay safe this spooky season.
Here are some ways the Putnamville Post says families can stay safe:
- Know the date and times in your local community for trick-or-treating.
- Always have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on costumes to ensure everyone is seen at all times.
- Trick-or-treat with an adult or in a group and use the buddy system when going from house to house.
- Walk on sidewalks and not in roadways, making sure to look both ways before crossing streets.
- Only go to houses where a front porch light is on.
- Take masks off between houses to walk safely.
- Only accept candy or treats at the doorway of houses. Never enter the house of a stranger.
- If a trick-or-treater gets separated from the group, make sure they know to stay where they are and ask an adult for help.
- Always have an adult check candy before it is eaten.
- If driving, be sure to slow down and drive with caution.
