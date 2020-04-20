Stay-at-home order prompts an increase in pet adoption applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Toilet paper and cleaning supplies aren’t the only things in high demand during the pandemic.

An increase in pet adoption applications is on the rise across the nation. WANE 15 spoke to two local shelters in town and they confirmed that this is true.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control said they are seeing a significant increase in the number of applications during this COVID-19 crisis.

“In a matter of a few days we had more than 100-applications,” said Holly Pasquinelli, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Community Relations & Education Specialist. “On an average day we may have 20, so it has been a huge response from the public to adopt at this time.”

With the recent stay-at-home order, many Hoosiers are stuck at home and some are thinking this is the best time to bring home man’s best friend. Pasquinelli confirmed this, explaining that many applicants believe this as the perfect time to be at home to bond with the animal.

“A lot of them were teachers who said ‘I am going to be home now for the rest of the summer and my family has been wanting an animal so I thought this would be the perfect time to do it’. Other people have said ‘I am home from work and it would be a great time to have a new dog and let them adjust while I can be there with them as they adjust in the home’,” said Pasquinelli.

The Allen County SPCA is also experiencing an increase in applications; however, they are trying to slow down their adoption process. When the number of COVID cases in Indiana escalated, SPCA shut down its intake operations.

“We wanted to make sure that this community had a refuge for its pets, so in the event that people fall ill or in the event that people are unable to care for their pets on their own,” said Melissa Gibson, SPCA’s Community Relations Director. “We are poised and have room to be a compassion foster location so that we can serve the community pets in addition to those adoptable”

Gibson said the SPCA is fortunate to have Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control still available to do adoptions in the community.

