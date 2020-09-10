Statue of Sojourner Truth, classroom tools provided through grant

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was in Angola on Wednesday to present a $40,000 grant to the city’s downtown coalition.

Angola received the money through the Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant Program for a life-size sculpture of abolitionist Sojourner Truth, along with classroom tools for local students.

Truth spoke in Steuben County on the courthouse steps in 1861.

“We are hoping it adds to our civil war history we have a great amount of history here. In our downtown we have a civil war monument and this will be our first woman represented in the area so we are glad to have women represented,” said Colleen McNab-Everage, President of the Downtown Angola Coalition.

The statue of Sojourner Truth will be placed on the Steuben County courthouse lawn.