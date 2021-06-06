Statue honoring abolitionist, suffragette Sojourner Truth unveiled in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A statue honoring abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth was unveiled in downtown Angola on Sunday.

Last year, the Downtown Angola Coalition was awarded the Women’s Legacy Grant for $40,000 from the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs to commission a life-size sculpture of abolitionist Sojourner Truth, along with purchase classroom tools for local students.

That statue was unveiled on Sunday on the Steuben County courthouse Public Square. According to a Facebook post by the city of Angola, Truth gave a speech on the steps of the courthouse back in June of 1861. Truth reportedly spent a month in Steuben County back then. during a time when the Indiana Constitution forbade Black people from setting foot in the state.











The grant was in conjunction with celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The unveiling caps off a week of events centered around Truth and her time spent in Northeast Indiana.