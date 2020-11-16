Statistics show Fort Wayne Trails ‘very very safe’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Measured in terms of 911 calls, the Fort Wayne Trails system can be considered among the safest places in the city.

With 590,197 users this year through October, police and fire have responded only 20 times to problems on the trails. Two of those were joint responses to make 18 total incidents, according to data provided by the city.

“I’ve been in this job for 16 years and we’ve had very few incidents on our trails,” says Dawn Ritchie, Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails Manager. “Other than occasionally a bicycle accident, our trails are very, very safe, so that’s why we don’t have very many statistics.”

The city keeps online public records of police and fire calls. Users can sort by neighborhood or type of call. However, the trails system does not appear as its own neighborhood, which makes independent verification of the statistics difficult.

To give the trails their own “neighborhood,” dispatchers would need to be able to send responders to a specific place on the trails. The 124 miles of trails has no unique addresses and very few mile markers. Adding them would do little to help safety or response time since 911 callers still might not use them as reference, according to David Bubb, Executive Director of the Consolidated Communications Partnership, which administers 911 for the city and Allen County.

“If it (location marker) is not within sight, it doesn’t do any good. I know they put markers on the pavement but that wears off. I don’t know what it would cost to have that type of an intricate marker system. But again, most people are traveling with a cell phone. That’s probably your best bet these days, be it in a car, on foot or anywhere for us to be able to locate you.”

Dispatchers can pinpoint the location of a 911 call from a smartphone to 100 feet. If it’s on a trail, emergency workers are told the closest access point, sometimes via a neighborhood or backyard, to get to the scene.

By the numbers

For comparison, the emergency call total to the trails is lower than the calls to Parkview YMCA on the city’s northside. The Y had 36 calls in 2019, the last year it was fully open. Calls to the Arlington Park or Sycamore Hills neighborhoods dwarf calls to the trails.

Most of the trail calls were for “suspicious person” which Bubb interprets as a positive.

“That’s indicative of why the trails are as safe as they are. If somebody sees somebody that doesn’t look quite right, they call it in.”

What about the “shots fired” call from May? The city’s website shows it’s a call that happens daily, often multiple times, across the city. It often yields empty results.

Police found nothing from that specific call.

“Shots were fired and three suspects were seen on the trail but no injuries,” says Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “No one saw the three with a gun. They had hands in their pockets.”

Only three of the 2020 trail calls were medical.

“Which comes first: the chicken or the egg?” Bubb asks rhetorically. “Are the healthy people out there on the trail system jogging or (is it) the unhealthy that we’re getting calls on?”

Daniel O’Shaughnessey, Education Coordinator at Three Rivers Ambulance Authority agrees.

“It’s pretty rare. I would say we get calls to the park system, to Promenade or to Foster or whatnot, but it’s fairly rare that we get a call somewhere away from that like on on a River Greenway trail.”

Even in the few desolate parts of the trail system, O’Shaughnessey is confident EMTs could respond quickly. The wheeled cots accommodate a quick walk. TRAA also has the Miniature Emergency Response Vehicle, or MERV unit, which is like an ambulance/golf cart hybrid.

“It can be hooked up and be on the road in just a handful of minutes to make it to the scene and then be deployed.”