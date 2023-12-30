WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 11-year-old Natalia Connett who is missing from Markle, Indiana.

Police describe her as a white female who is 5’4, 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a black hoodie with red wings on the back and black pajama pants with colored puzzle pieces on them.

Police say she may be in a white Dodge Caravan with no license plate information. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wells County Sheriff’s Department at 260-824-3320.