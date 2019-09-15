Statewide Silver Alert declared for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Fort Wayne teenager. The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vivian Alexis Ziko.

Vivian is a a 17 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 102 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a yellow and grey striped shirt and dark blue jeans.

She was last seen leaving her house on foot at the 5400 block of Maplecrest Road at approximately 12:00 PM Saturday afternoon.

If you have any information on Vivian Alexis Ziko, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.