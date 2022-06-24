INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – More than two dozen Indiana non-profits that provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence were awarded $500,000 in grant funding by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, the agency announced Friday.

The funding came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be used to provide items like food, clothing, transportation and shelter to survivors in crisis, according to a criminal justice institute media release.

The YWCA of Northeast Indiana was awarded $32,200 while the Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse was given $17,400.

“Domestic violence shelters are there for people during some of the darkest moments in their lives,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “They provide a safe haven in the community, and we’ll continue to use every tool at our disposal to reinforce the work they’re doing to care for those in need.”

The goal of the grants is to help offset the costs of certain operational expenses at these shelters so that funding can be used to provide support services.

“Providing access to safe accommodation and shelter, along with survivor-centered support, such as counseling and criminal justice resources, can break the cycle of violence and help people begin to recover,” said Kim Lambert, ICJI Victim Services Director. “The grant funding we’re releasing today is part of a larger strategy to increase access to those services.”