State Trooper vehicle hit during traffic stop, no injuries reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper’s patrol car was hit during a traffic stop Friday after a passing motorist failed to yield.

Around 12:30 p.m., ISP said that Senior Trooper Ben Kirk had a vehicle stopped in the westbound left lane on the Union Chapel Road over pass, which is in between two round about intersections. While Trooper Kirk was out of his Dodge Charger patrol car, a passing 2017 Dodge Ram hit the police vehicle.

ISP said the Ram, driven by Jerry Fulk, 63, of Fort Wayne, failed to yield while passing the traffic stop and hit the rear passenger side of the Charger. There was heavy damage to both the patrol car and to the truck.

All red and blue emergency lights were displayed and operating properly, ISP said.

Trooper Kirk and the driver in the vehicle stopped were not injured, ISP reports. There was no damage to the stopped vehicle.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as having contributed to the crash.

ISP said that Fulk was issued a citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle under Indiana’s Move Over or Slow Down law.

“In Indiana all motorists are required to yield to emergency vehicles working on the sides of our Hoosier roadways when emergency lighting is displayed to avoid collision, either by reducing speed or changing lanes (when able to do so),” ISP said.