State Senator Justin Busch files for re-election in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – State Senator Justin Busch (R – Fort Wayne) has filed for re-election in 2020.

Busch currently serves as the state senator for Indiana’s 16 District, which includes parts of Allen and Whitley counties.

Prior to being elected to the State Senate, Busch served as Vice President of the Allen County Council. He also served as an aide to three U.S. Senators from Indiana.

“As a State Senator, I am proud to have supported a balanced budget without raising taxes, record funding increases for K-12 education and school safety measures, and have always fought for our conservative Hoosier values,” Busch said.

“Putting Northeast Indiana first to attract better jobs with higher wages, promoting fiscal responsibility by cutting excessive government regulations, and supporting the men and women in the law enforcement community are some of my top priorities, and I look forward to continuing our work in the months and years ahead.”

Busch currently serves on the Senate Committees on Agriculture, Corrections and Criminal Law, Health and Provider Services, and Natural Resources.

In addition to serving in the State Senate, he serves as Northeast Regional Director for U.S. Senator Todd Young.

Busch was born in Allen County and attended Carroll High School and attended Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, which is now Purdue University Fort Wayne.