HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing State Road 9 between W 800 N and W 900 N for bridge maintenance work.

Crews will begin working on or after July 18, with work expected to last until mid-August. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During construction, drivers should use the approved detour of U.S. 24, S.R. 5 and S.R. 114, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT urges motorists to consider worker safety by slowing down, driving distraction free and using extra caution while travelling in and around all work zones.